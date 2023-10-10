Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Ed-Tech Monday: Building digital tools that empower teachers and learners

As we mark World Teacher’s Day this year under the theme, “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage” - The question is no longer whether structured educational digital transformation should be applied. It is about how to do it most effectively. On this edition of EdTech we discuss building digital tools that empower teachers and learners.
Tue, 10 Oct 2023 14:13:56 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top