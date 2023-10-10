Share
Ed-Tech Monday: Building digital tools that empower teachers and learners
As we mark World Teacher’s Day this year under the theme, “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage” - The question is no longer whether structured educational digital transformation should be applied. It is about how to do it most effectively. On this edition of EdTech we discuss building digital tools that empower teachers and learners.
Tue, 10 Oct 2023 14:13:56 GMT
