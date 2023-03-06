Share

Ed-Tech Monday: Improving Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Through Hybrid Models of Learning

Last month on #EdTechMondays, the conversation focused on mainstreaming hybrid models of learning. Our panelists and viewers agreed that for these models to work, we would need to start implementation from the foundational level. This month, we look at the challenges facing learners at this level and how we can leverage #Edtech to ensure children are well equipped for subsequent learning stages.

Mon, 06 Mar 2023 15:02:07 GMT