Ed-Tech Monday: Mainstreaming Hybrid Models of Learning

Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's fastest growing population of school-age youth, with a paltry 8 per cent attending university. Going by this statistic, around 20 per cent of children in Sub-Saharan Africa will still be excluded from schooling by 2030 indicating a likely decline in the quality of education. This episode of Ed-Tech Monday will look at the role of efficient data collection in enacting relevant policies.

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 14:44:58 GMT