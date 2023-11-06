Share
Ed-Tech Monday: Monitoring and Evaluation of Blended Learning Models
Blended learning requires a thoughtful integration of classroom face-to-face learning experiences with online learning experiences. At the same time, there is considerable complexity in its implementation with the challenge of limitless design possibilities and applicability to so many contexts. Is Africa’s education landscape equipped for 21st century learning?
Mon, 06 Nov 2023 13:19:37 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.