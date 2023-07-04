Share
Ed-Tech Monday: Technology as an Enabler of Equity and Inclusion in Education
Inclusive education is recognized as a human right. The fourth Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda calls for quality, inclusive, and equitable education for all people. Although access to education is improving, disadvantaged groups like girls, children from disadvantaged backgrounds, those living in rural areas, children with disabilities and children from marginalized communities have little or no access compared to their peers.
Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:47:38 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.