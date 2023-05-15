Share

Ed-Tech Monday: Widening access to ICT infrastructure & connectivity for education (part two)

Technology integrated learning has become popular throughout the world. One challenge remains constant, is the lack of infrastructure to facilitate the last mile implementation of EdTech solutions in Africa. In the follow-up on the two-part episode, we bring you key voices to answer the question, how can we widen access to ICT Infrastructure and connectivity to support educational technology in Africa?

