Ed-Tech Monday: Widening access to ICT infrastructure & connectivity for education

Despite significant growth, Africa’s ICT systems are still inadequate to fulfil the current demand of ICT including education. There’s great disparity in digital infrastructure investment across Africa’s urban and rural areas with only 6 per cent of rural areas having access to digital connectivity (AfDB). On this edition of #EdTechMondays, we look at how we can widen access to ICT Infrastructure & Connectivity in Africa.
Mon, 08 May 2023 16:28:44 GMT
