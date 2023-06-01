Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index’s updated figures Thursday.

The Tesla CEO saw his wealth jump 40.3% this year to $192 billion, after shares of the electric car maker rose about 24% in May, according to Eikon data. Musk owns about 13% of Tesla, according to FactSet data.

Musk was knocked out of first place by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in December, after shares of Tesla fell after his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Most of Musk’s wealth is tied to Tesla’s stock.

He is also the CEO of rocket manufacturer SpaceX and owns social media company Twitter.