Elon Musk says he’s stepping down as Twitter CEO, will oversee product

An image of new Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen surrounded by Twitter logos in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 08 November, 2022.

STR | Nurphoto | Getty Images Elon Musk said Thursday that Twitter is getting a new CEO and that he will move to a product and technical role.



Musk said via Twitter that the new CEO, an unnamed woman, would start in about six weeks.

He added that he would transition “to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” Tesla shares jumped more than 2%, in a sign that investors were pleased about the move. Several Tesla investors were concerned that Musk was too distracted by running Twitter and that he should redirect his time to steering the electric vehicle company, where he is also CEO. In April, a host of progressive Tesla shareholders publicly urged Tesla’s board to ensure that Musk would dedicate more time to the automobile company.

Musk, who is also CEO of the reusable rocket maker SpaceX, completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October and made his mark there immediately. He fired the company’s top executives and laid off hundreds of employees. Under his leadership, Twitter’s core advertising business has suffered. Multiple companies halted their paid promotional campaigns as the social messaging service saw an increase in offensive speech and hateful rhetoric, several advocacy groups have documented. Musk has tried to make up for the shortfall with a new subscription service, Twitter Blue, which offers features such as the ability to compose longer tweets. In April, the company removed so-called “legacy” blue checkmarks from non-paying users whose identities had been verified, opening the door to potential impostors. Government accounts and some corporate accounts will still maintain verification through a separate set of icons, in silver and gold, respectively.