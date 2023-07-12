Carla Jordan, CEO of Emerald SA It has taken Emerald SA, a specialist division of Santam, only 23 years to build the largest and most successful corporate underwriting business in Africa. While the above-average market growth achieved over the past five years may appear to be remarkable, it is not astonishing, “given we work to an ethos of taking opportunities when they present themselves, regardless of the negative triggers in the environment,” says Emerald SA CEO Carla Jordan.

“It may be that on the back of the pandemic, riots, floods and high inflation, insurers have had no option but to push for increased rates and premiums, but we are cognisant of how much our corporate clients can and can’t absorb in terms of increases, and this is where we excel – in finding the balance between rising reinsurance costs and our clients’ changing needs.” International reinsurers are concerned, and rightly so, given the impending threat of a complete collapse of South Africa’s national power grid. Yet, while not denying that the loadshedding regime rings alarm bells, Jordan says that this, again, presents opportunities for Emerald to deepen its penetration into Africa, particularly tapping into renewable energy programmes . “Developments and status changes allow us to look for new ways to improve and grow the business and innovate products that respond to Africa’s challenges. For example, our response to COVID-19 was to pilot a policy that will allow clients to recoup costs, or the additional costs incurred by a business during a pandemic/epidemic crisis.”