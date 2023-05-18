Share
Enabling Equitable Financial Inclusion in Africa
From cash to cashless societies of the future, empowering women to be part of Africa’s financial ecosystem remains a challenge despite the enormous strides made. A panel of experts will discuss the current state of financial inclusion, the female leaders driving change and interventions to serve the financially underserved.

