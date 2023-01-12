Energy Crisis Offers Opportunity to Embrace New Solutions that Advance a Secure, Sustainable, and Inclusive Energy Transition

Africa’s abundant renewable energy sources could make it a global hub for producing low-carbon hydrogen Image: Unsplash/Anastasia Palagutina

Geneva, Switzerland, 12 January 2023 – The current energy crisis is driving inflation, slowing economic growth and creating social turmoil. We cannot afford to compound this crisis by allowing our responses to derail the energy transition. Yet short-term backward steps, such as increasing production of electricity from coal or broad-based consumption subsidies, risk doing just that.



A comprehensive reappraisal of energy systems is urgently needed, to prioritize solutions that simultaneously enhance energy security while accelerating the transition towards a just, low-carbon future. A new report, Securing the Energy Transition, published today by the World Economic Forum, proposes a comprehensive framework that provides a strategic blueprint to make security and resilience the backbone of a transitioing energy system, and 10 actions to align current interventions to address the energy crisis with long term energy transition goals.



“The energy crisis has brought energy security to the forefront of political and corporate agendas and prompted the need to develop responses that are adapted to how the energy system has evolved and to where it needs to transition,” said Roberto Bocca, Head of Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure, World Economic Forum. “What is now a global crisis is a real opportunity to steer a more direct course towards a secure, sustainable and affordable energy future for everyone. This requires radical collaboration and a pragmatic approach to confront the complexities of the energy transition with immediate actions.”



Energy systems in transition face opportunities and risks from changing energy markets as well as from increasingly decentralized, digitalized, decarbonized and distributed energy supplies – which necessitates a re-evaluation of energy security in the emerging context. The report proposes a comprehensive framework for a secure energy system to guide countries and policy-makers to plan strategic actions, policies and regulations.