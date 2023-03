Share

Energy Transformation Summit: Focus On eThekwini’s Sustainable Energy Roadmap

The Energy Transformation Summit hosted by the city of eThekwini, aims at finding sustainable and strategic ways to secure energy for the city. This Focus On puts the spotlight on the city’s role in developing energy markets such as the hydrogen economy. Sbu Ntshalintshali, eThekwini’s Manager for Renewable Energy joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.

Fri, 03 Mar 2023 15:37:01 GMT