Equities drops further after 2% w/w decline

Risk-off sentiments continue to reverberate in the Nigerian equities market today with the absence of positive triggers to turn the negative tide for the market. Equities posted a 2 per cent loss last week and are on course for an additional decline on sustained sell pressures. Praise Ihansekhien, an Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 14:27:51 GMT