Equities investors anticipate market catalyst

Analysts at Parthian Securities expect the equity market performance for this month to remain mixed, with a tilt to the bears as investors book profits and anticipate a catalyst that will spur the markets. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities gives insight into corporate actions and speculative plays that will define this week.

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 15:03:15 GMT