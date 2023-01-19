European markets fall as investor mood sours

European markets retreated on Thursday, tracking weaker global sentiment as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks shedding 1.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, including the CEOs of Enel, Merck, Rio Tinto and leaders of the Netherlands and Ireland, among many others.

The lower open in Europe comes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 600 points on Wednesday as investors took profits on some of the strong January gains, and as a disappointing December retail sales reading in the U.S. raised concerns about a recession.