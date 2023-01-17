European markets head for lower open as economic concerns dominate Davos

European markets are heading for a flat to lower open Tuesday, with concerns about the global economy high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the forum on Tuesday, including the leaders of Spain, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and the CEOs of Unilever, UBS, Allianz and Swiss Re, among many others. Follow our coverage here.

Concerns over the direction of the global economy, persistent inflation, fragmentation and sluggish growth are high on the agenda, as well as the war in Ukraine

Investors will also be digesting a slew of Chinese economic data that was released overnight, including figures showing the nation’s gross domestic product grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growths in decades.