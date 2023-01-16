European markets inch higher; World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos

European markets were cautiously higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, with financial services adding 0.8% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 0.7%.

The World Economic Forum in Switzerland is a key focus for European markets this week. Heads of state and business leaders mingle with academics and innovators in Davos. The key themes for delegates to debate and discuss are the war in Ukraine, economic instability and uncertainty and climate change, among other things.

This year’s WEF takes place against a cost-of-living crisis for many, and some leaders are not attending the annual meeting as crises continue at home. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only Group of Seven leader set to attend the forum this year.