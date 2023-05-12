Share

Eurovision: The politics and economic powerplay behind the world’s biggest song contest

Celebrated and spoofed by audiences across the globe, the Eurovision Song Contest has become something of a cultural institution since its launch in 1956. But behind the flamboyant performances and even more outlandish outfits, the annual contest is also seen as a vehicle of political and economic powerplay. In 2023, that's more the case than ever. The U.K. has assumed hosting duties for the 67th edition as 2022's winners, Ukraine, remain under Russian attack. Meanwhile, rising costs have prompted some countries to bow out before the competition has even begun. So, what is the true cost of the contest — and is it worth it?

