FAAC inflows drive liquidity

Traders at Access Bank say the fixed income market is recording improved liquidity from FAAC inflows and bond coupon payments that came into the system. Emphasis remains on 2028, 2037 and 2049 papers. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 11:53:15 GMT