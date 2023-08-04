FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 – Group C – Spain v Zambia – Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand – July 26, 2023 Zambia coach Bruce Mwape during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo Aug 4 (Reuters) – FIFA said on Friday it is investigating allegations of misconduct involving the Zambia team at the Women’s Soccer World Cup, after the Guardian reported coach Bruce Mwape had allegedly rubbed his hands over the chest of one of his players.

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian Women’s National team and this is currently being investigated. We cannot provide further details regarding an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons.” The Guardian reported the incident had happened after a training session ahead of Zambia’s final group game against Costa Rica.

Mwape was not immediately available for comment. The Football Association of Zambia said it had not received any complaint related to the World Cup and was surprised by the allegations. “We wish to state the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not received any such complaint from any of the players or officials in the delegation that travelled to the World Cup,” FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said in a statement.

“All the training sessions for the Copper Queens were filmed by the FAZ media team and offers no such footage… Additionally, a FIFA film crew attached to the Zambian team at the World Cup was present at all training sessions.” Allegations of sexual misconduct in women’s football in Zambia also surfaced on social media last year and are the subject of investigations by the FAZ, with The Guardian later alleging Mwape was among those being investigated. Mwape declined to comment when asked about the earlier abuse allegations when the team arrived in New Zealand last month ahead of their tournament opener against Japan.