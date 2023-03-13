International

First Republic drops 60%, leads decline in bank stocks despite government’s backstop of SVB

PUBLISHED: Mon, 13 Mar 2023 15:05:17 GMT
Jesse Pound and John Melloy
CNBC
Key Points
  • First Republic said Sunday it had received additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.
  • The bank said the move raises its unused liquidity to $70 billion, before any funding it could get from the new Fed facility.
  • The Federal Reserve created a new Bank Term Funding Program that will offer loans up to a year to banks in return for high quality collateral like Treasurys.
A First Republic Bank branch in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

First Republic Bank led a decline in bank shares Monday that came even after regulators’ extraordinary actions Sunday evening to backstop all depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and offer additional funding to other troubled institutions.

San Francisco’s First Republic shares lost 65% in premarket trading Monday after declining 33% last week. PacWest Bancorp dropped 24%, and Western Alliance Bancorp lost 61% in the premarket. Zions Bancorporation shed 21%, while KeyCorp fell 12%. Bank of America lost 4% in premarket trading, while Charles Schwab tumbled 8% early Monday.

This is a developing story…

