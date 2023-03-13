First Republic drops 60%, leads decline in bank stocks despite government’s backstop of SVB

First Republic Bank led a decline in bank shares Monday that came even after regulators’ extraordinary actions Sunday evening to backstop all depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and offer additional funding to other troubled institutions.
San Francisco’s First Republic shares lost 65% in premarket trading Monday after declining 33% last week. PacWest Bancorp dropped 24%, and Western Alliance Bancorp lost 61% in the premarket. Zions Bancorporation shed 21%, while KeyCorp fell 12%. Bank of America lost 4% in premarket trading, while Charles Schwab tumbled 8% early Monday.
This is a developing story…