Focuc On Gauteng’s 2023 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

South Africa's richest province presented its Medium-Term Budget policy statement and adjusted budget for 2023. In this Focus On special we speak to key voices from different Gauteng departments about their newly allocated budget and what the plan is to use this adequately.
Thu, 30 Nov 2023 17:41:50 GMT

