Focus On: AfDB Annual Meetings 2023: Financing Africa’s Green Growth
As the 2023 African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings draw to a close in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, the conversation around private sector financing for green growth in Africa remains top of mind. This Focus On special brings key voices from the event and highlights efforts towards funding Africa’s green projects.
Tue, 30 May 2023 11:16:42 GMT
