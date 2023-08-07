Share
Focus On: AfDB’s 2023 Annual Meetings: Views from the side-lines
The side-lines of the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group was a beehive of events from interviews with key officials of the bank group and key stakeholders focusing on how to accelerate the drive to mobilize private sector financing for climate and green growth for Africa. In this special CNBC Africa broadcast, we bring you details from the side-lines of the Annual Meetings in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Mon, 07 Aug 2023 10:40:16 GMT
