Focus On: Africa CEO Forum: Key Conversations

In this episode of Focus On: Africa CEO Forum, we delve into the convergence of more than 2000 influential business leaders, investors, and policymakers from across Africa and around the globe. Join us as we shed light on the prestigious annual summit of the Africa CEO Forum, held in the city of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
Mon, 10 Jul 2023 08:03:39 GMT

