Focus On Africa Energy Forum EP1: Africa’s renewable energy
The demand for cleaner energy increases as the global community aims to reach the Net Zero target. Funding is also steered towards green projects and mining for green minerals. This Focus On special puts the spotlight the feasibility of IPP models and the potential of the green metals boom. Absa's Corporate and Investment Banking Theuns Ehlers, Head of Resources and Project Finance and Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power, Utilities & Infrastructure joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.
Tue, 27 Jun 2023 08:28:38 GMT
