Focus On Africa Energy Forum EP2: Africa’s renewable energy: Funding models

Funding of Green projects and infrastructure is quintessential for its success. But who is winning as African countries compete for foreign investments? This Focus on special highlights the different funding models whilst exploring what each African country's strength in the energy sector. James Agin, Managing Principal for Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa Bank Kenya and Shirley Webber, Coverage Head of Resources and Energy for Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.
Tue, 27 Jun 2023 08:40:52 GMT

