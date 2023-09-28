Markets
Focus On Africa Food Systems Forum 2023

Food Production in Africa is seeing a staggering drop since 2015 pointing to an impending food shortage in the future. This episode of Focus On AGRF 23 brings insights from key stakeholders of the Agri-sector; ranging from the public sector, private players, start-up incubators, venture capitalists, farmers and the youth.
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 11:47:35 GMT

