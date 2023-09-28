Share
Focus On Africa Food Systems Forum 2023
Food Production in Africa is seeing a staggering drop since 2015 pointing to an impending food shortage in the future. This episode of Focus On AGRF 23 brings insights from key stakeholders of the Agri-sector; ranging from the public sector, private players, start-up incubators, venture capitalists, farmers and the youth.
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 11:47:35 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.