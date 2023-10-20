Share
Focus On: Africa Health Exhibition & Indaba: Advancing access to healthcare in rural communities
This episode of Focus On concludes the Africa Health Exhibition that was hosted in Johannesburg this week. CNBC Africa's Keamogetswe Mosepele speaks to Fujifilm General Manager, Helen Brown and Flying For Life CEO, Maxine Holman on their organization's role in advancing access to healthcare in rural communities.
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 17:37:06 GMT
