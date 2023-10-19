Share
Focus On: Africa Health Exhibition & Indaba: Connecting the African Healthcare Community
We bring you interviews from the Africa Health Indaba, held in Johannesburg this week. CNBC Africa's Keamogetswe Mosepele speaks to Prof. Robert Bragg, HOD of the Department of Microbiology and Biochemistry from the University of the Free State about antibiotic and disinfectant resistant superbugs and to Bruce Manuel, CEO of PMB Health and Safety, about biosecurity.
Thu, 19 Oct 2023 16:01:36 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.