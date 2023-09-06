Share
Focus On: Africa Social Impact Summit
Over 20 partners gather at the second edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit to address issues of social impact in Africa. The Africa Social Impact Summit seeks to find solutions to these challenges. CNBC Africa brings you key takeaways from the summit.
Wed, 06 Sep 2023 17:34:50 GMT
