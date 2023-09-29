Share
Focus On: African Partnership Conference 2023
This Focus On special will put the African Partnership Conference under the spotlight. We found out how this conference will bring investors together in one location with equity projects promoters to drive growth in Africa. Ken Poonoosamy, CEO of the Economic Development Board Mauritius joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 15:39:45 GMT
