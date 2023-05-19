Share
Focus On: Africa’s Travel Indaba: Durban on the rise
Africa's largest tourism marketing and trade show, The Africa's Travel Indaba returned showcasing the widest variety of Africa's best tourism products. CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer speak to some key voices from the Durban tourism region on their strategy to recover this sector from a series of challenges.
Fri, 19 May 2023 14:41:53 GMT
