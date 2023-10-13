Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Focus On: Africa’s unique position in the oil & gas sector

The Africa Oil Week brings together key industry leaders, financiers and government officials to discuss the future of oil and gas and Africa's future and position in this sector. The Focus On brings key voices from the Africa Oil Week to speak about bankable projects and the challenges this industry faces.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 17:54:48 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top