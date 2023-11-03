Share
Focus On AGOA Business Forum: Standard Bank on the importance of large market access for SMEs
Africa’s largest bank, Standard Bank, is leading the charge to accelerate trade across the continent. The Bank is a key sponsor of the AGOA Business Forum taking place from 2 to 4 November in Johannesburg. CNBC Africa's Keamogetswe Mosepele speaks to Bill Blackie, Chief Executive, Business & Commercial Banking, Standard Bank and Philip Myburgh, Head of Trade for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank.
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 13:28:00 GMT
