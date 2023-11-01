Markets
Focus On AGOA: Driving the African investment case

Africa’s largest bank, Standard Bank, is leading the charge to accelerate trade across the continent. The Bank is a key sponsor of the AGOA Business Forum taking place from 2 to 4 November in Johannesburg. CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison speaks to Kenny Fihla, CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking at Standard Bank about exploring ways to expand economic trade between the United States and sub-Saharan Africa.
Wed, 01 Nov 2023 15:13:57 GMT

