Focus On: Bathu Shoes CEO & Founder Theo Baloyi shares his entrepreneurial journey

From the streets in Alexandra to one of the most populous cities in the United Arab Emirates, the guest on Focus On Bathu Shoes made his journey with a pair of shoes that tells the African story the best way he knows how. Featured in the Forbes Under 30 list in 2019 and an All Africa Business Leader Awards laureate, Theo Baloyi walks us through his path to success.
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 18:11:06 GMT

