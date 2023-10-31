Share
Focus On: BMF Conference 2023: Here’s what’s on the agenda
CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison speaks with Monde Ndlovu, Deputy Chair of the Policy and Research Committee for the Black Management Forum, to gain insight into the upcoming Black Management Forum annual conference taking place on 10 November at the Sandton Convention Centre. The conference serves as a platform for industry experts and leaders to assess the future of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment. The theme for this year's event is "Reflecting on South Africa’s Journey Towards 30 Years of Socio-economic Transformation".
Tue, 31 Oct 2023 11:54:44 GMT
