Share
Focus On BRICS Summit: Inwards Buyers & Investment Mission
This Focus On puts the Gauteng Provincial government's Inwards Buyers and Investment Mission under the spotlight and will bring key voices from the IBIM network session.
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 08:37:55 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.