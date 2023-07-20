Share
Focus On: Building refinery facilities for economic growth
As the demand for raw materials for green technology increases, so does the demand for international partnerships. The need for rare earth elements creates an opportunity for emerging economies to reduce the much needed job gap by setting up refining facilities. Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 15:10:36 GMT
