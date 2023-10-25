Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Focus On Dubai Chambers: Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade

The international business community will look to forge partnerships, cultivate international networks and unlock new opportunities, at this year’s Dubai Business Forum, which takes place on the 1st and 2nd of November. Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES Africa speaks to Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers on the topic of "Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.
Wed, 25 Oct 2023 09:56:36 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top