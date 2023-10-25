Share
Focus On Dubai Chambers: Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade
The international business community will look to forge partnerships, cultivate international networks and unlock new opportunities, at this year’s Dubai Business Forum, which takes place on the 1st and 2nd of November. Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES Africa speaks to Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers on the topic of "Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.
Wed, 25 Oct 2023 09:56:36 GMT
