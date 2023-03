Share

Focus On Energy Transformation Summit

The City of eThekwini is hosting their first ever Energy Transformation Summit in March. The city will make use of this two-day event to discuss the current energy challenge plaguing the country and transforming the city's existing supply into a more sustainable solution. eThekwini Mayor, Councilor Mxolisi Kaunda joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for to discuss this in more detail.

Thu, 02 Mar 2023 11:58:50 GMT