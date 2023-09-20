Share
Focus On: Enugu State Investment Roundtable
In a bid to boost its GDP from 4.4 billion dollars to 30 billion dollars, the Enugu State Government hosts potential investors at an investment roundtable. CNBC Africa brings you key takeaways from the event.
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 13:53:10 GMT
