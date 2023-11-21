Markets
Focus On: Exploring trade integration in Africa

Trade in Africa has grown modestly in recent decades, expanding from 49 per cent of GDP in 2000 to 53 per cent by 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund’s 2023 report on Trade Integration in Africa. This Focus On episode gives an overview of African trade and some of its unique challenges as we scope the CIIE, AGOA, and the IATF - three trade forums that all occurred in November.
Tue, 21 Nov 2023 14:48:23 GMT

