Share
Focus On: Exploring trade integration in Africa
Trade in Africa has grown modestly in recent decades, expanding from 49 per cent of GDP in 2000 to 53 per cent by 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund’s 2023 report on Trade Integration in Africa. This Focus On episode gives an overview of African trade and some of its unique challenges as we scope the CIIE, AGOA, and the IATF - three trade forums that all occurred in November.
Tue, 21 Nov 2023 14:48:23 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.