Focus On Gauteng Climate Change Summit: Decarbonizing Gauteng
As South Africa's economic hub, Gauteng cannot ignore the impact felt from climate change and its major contribution to carbon emissions. The Climate Change Summit showcases how Gauteng is taking necessary action to improve the effects of climate change, and demonstrates innovative businesses that are mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 13:35:50 GMT
