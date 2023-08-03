Share
Focus On Gauteng government’s crime prevention strategy
This Focus On episode puts Gauteng government's crime prevention strategy under the spotlight. We find out how the government plans to implement technology in the fight against crime. Mzi Khumalo, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e- Government, Research and Development joins CNBC Africa's Palesa Mofokeng for more.
Thu, 03 Aug 2023 12:23:24 GMT
