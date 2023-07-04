Share
Focus On: Impact of Climate Change: Climate Change Workshop
The severe climate conditions experienced on a global level are leaving many asking what we can do to mitigate the associated risks and impact of climate change. Professor Debra Roberts, South Africa’s candidate for Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer to talk about the global's perspective on climate change and puts the spotlight on the impact of the weather conditions on the SA economy.
Tue, 04 Jul 2023 17:55:59 GMT
