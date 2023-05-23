Share
Focus On: Interswitch Career Fair 2.0.
Interswitch Group has hosted the second edition of its annual Interswitch Career Fair in Lagos themed ‘The Future of Work.” CNBC Africa brings you key highlights of the fair which also saw the launch of its Talent Community and more.
Tue, 23 May 2023 11:32:02 GMT
