Focus On Kinshasa Financial Centre: Strengthening Private-Public Partnerships
The results of the private-public partnership between DRC and Türkiye will be highlighted in the Focus On special. We find out the impact of the newly launched Kinshasa Financial Centre and the plans to implement more projects in DRC.
Fri, 22 Dec 2023 12:55:19 GMT
